Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for First National Financial Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First National Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.83.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$46.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$31.36 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.80%.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.