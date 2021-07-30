AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to B at TheStreet

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

AVB stock opened at $229.92 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

