Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 46,833 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.41% of Jack in the Box worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

