The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 567.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177,887 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Macerich worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Macerich by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 413,161 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 41.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $247,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.06.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.