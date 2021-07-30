Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,795 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Stratasys worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

