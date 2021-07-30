Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 200.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MasTec by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 412,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,782,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $102.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

