Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 854.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

