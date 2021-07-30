Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 136.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,814 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Bloom Energy worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

