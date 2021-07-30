Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $263,000 in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000.

Get Greenrose Acquisition alerts:

Greenrose Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenrose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenrose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.