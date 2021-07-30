Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 47.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.64 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

