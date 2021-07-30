Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 175,000 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.44% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VITL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 1,244.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vital Farms by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $713.77 million and a P/E ratio of 68.69.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.