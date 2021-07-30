Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMTB. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

