293,500 Shares in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 293,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in 111 by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 111 alerts:

NASDAQ YI opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52. 111, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $396.04 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%.

Separately, initiated coverage on 111 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

111 Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI).

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.