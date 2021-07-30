Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 56,978 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 355.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of PROS worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in PROS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PROS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PROS by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,990,301. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.69.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

