Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,959 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.94.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $230.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.49. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

