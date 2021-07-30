$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $53.98 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

