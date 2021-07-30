Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of NewMarket worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 844.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in NewMarket by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NewMarket by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $316.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.15. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $432.55.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

