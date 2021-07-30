Credit Suisse Group Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $298.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

ROK stock opened at $304.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $304.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

