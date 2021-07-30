Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 85.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,751 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,842,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Core Laboratories by 15.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 80,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after acquiring an additional 829,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CLB opened at $33.47 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

