Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 735.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $152.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $153.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

