Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,119.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

