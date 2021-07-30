Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.