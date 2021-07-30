Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $232.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $74,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 38.8% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

