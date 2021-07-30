Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

