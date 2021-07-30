Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

