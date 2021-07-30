Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Assurant were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Assurant by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $157.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.20 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

