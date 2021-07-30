Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $96,185,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 116,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

