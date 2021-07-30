Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM opened at $101.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.72. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $77.61 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,775,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dorman Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Dorman Products by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

