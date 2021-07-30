Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,490,000 after buying an additional 91,844 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $120.69 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

