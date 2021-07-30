Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,136 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.21% of Flowserve worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $55,395,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $37,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 780,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Flowserve by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 437,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

FLS stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

