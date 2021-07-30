Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 54.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 514,179 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 146.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 384,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 547,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

