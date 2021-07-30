ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

NASDAQ ERYP opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

