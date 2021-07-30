Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

CVLG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of CVLG opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $352.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.