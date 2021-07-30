S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STBA. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.