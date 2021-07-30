Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

TECK stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 52.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,221,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,464,000 after acquiring an additional 768,002 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,951.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 336,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 319,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 20.3% during the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,927,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,148,000 after acquiring an additional 493,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

