Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for WesBanco, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSBC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

WesBanco stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.