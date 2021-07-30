Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $251,000 in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,657 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRIP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

TRIP stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

