Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $45,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,507 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $12,152,000. Finally, Bislett Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

