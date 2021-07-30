Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $432,000 in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,266,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,186,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,308,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,955,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

PGRWU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.