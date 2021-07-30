Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 289.4% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Esprit stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Esprit has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
Esprit Company Profile
