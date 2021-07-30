Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 280.1% from the June 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Shares of TRRSF opened at $36.99 on Friday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $37.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

