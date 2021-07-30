Research Analysts Offer Predictions for StarTek, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for StarTek in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

StarTek stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. StarTek has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $285.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 83,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in StarTek by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

