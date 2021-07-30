PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

