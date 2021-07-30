Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 640,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 856,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth $2,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

