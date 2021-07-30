MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

MXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

