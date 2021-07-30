Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of JMIA opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.