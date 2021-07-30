Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Immunocore stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.82. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $40,442,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

