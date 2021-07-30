Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aravive by 280.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Aravive by 1,213.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aravive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.10. Aravive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

