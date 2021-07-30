Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,486,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,983,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,568,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Affirm stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

