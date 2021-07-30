Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 146,436 Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,436 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREB opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

